Man arrested and €2,000 in counterfeit cash seized

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens and seized approximately €2,000 in suspected counterfeit notes following two searches in Co Clare today.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Gardaí from the Clare Division carried out a search at two houses in Ennis and Ennistymon this morning. During the search in Ennis, Gardaí seized 100 counterfeit €20 notes.

A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking at Ennis Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Triona O’Rourke said: “We would like to remind businesses to ensure that staff carry out essential checks on any notes, regardless of the denomination.”

“Check the obvious security features before accepting notes, including the watermark, security thread, hologram patch and raised print. By taking the time to feel, examine and tilt the notes, businesses can prevent taking the loss to your business,” Sgt O’Rourke added.

