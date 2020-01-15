Acclaimed writers and literary lovers for Doolin event

The ninth annual Doolin Writers’ Weekend will take place at Hotel Doolin from the 24th to the 26th of January 2020 with over 300 literary-loving and culturally-curious people from all over the world expected to attend.

Providing a platform to both well-known and undiscovered writers from Ireland and further afield, Writers’ Weekend boasts a three-day programme packed with immersive and educational activities such as workshops, seminars and readings. The Festival is run by writers for writers and so the programme is specially curated by Susan Tomaselli – acclaimed writer, bookseller and editor of literary journal, Gorse.

Set along the breath-taking backdrop of the Wild Atlantic Way, Hotel Doolin Writers’ Weekend is an inspirational escape for intellectuals looking to hone their writing craft, drink in the creative talents of others or soak up the inspirational surroundings of the West of Ireland.

Hotel Doolin’s General Manager, Donal Minihane, said: “Having built its reputation since 2011, Doolin’s Writers’ Weekend is now one of the most-popular literary festivals in Ireland bringing hundreds of guests to Doolin each year while also providing a stage to emerging and acclaimed talent. Our eclectic programme of workshops and readings focuses on making the weekend worthwhile for serious wordsmiths, those just beginning to hone their craft and those passionate about the literary talents of others.

“Susan Tomaselli has done an incredible job curating the programme this year and all of the staff here at the hotel are looking forward to welcoming returning and first-time writers this January. Events like our Writer’s Weekend are really important in positioning Hotel Doolin as a venue that offers first-class experiences alongside and first-class hospitality.”

“What makes our offering distinctly different is the sense of community between attendees throughout the weekend and we contribute to this by balancing the workshops and readings in the programme with recreational events that give our attendees time to socialise and connect with each other in the evenings. Doolin is an incredibly inspirational place from its scenery to its local produce to its inhabitants and our hotel acts as a one-stop hub for guests to see all of that come to life and perhaps take a bit of it for use in their writing. We are Ireland’s only carbon neutral hotel showcasing just how committed we are to future-proofing and protecting our surrounding eco-system to inspire our guests’ for years to come.”

Some of the Weekend’s highlights include:

A reading with David Bowie’s favourite writer, Rupert Thompson, the author of eleven highly-acclaimed novels including The Insult and Divided Kingdom

A seminar with Booker nominated writer, Eoin McNamee

A performance with the weekend’s artist-in-residence, Vicky Langan which will focus on the sounds of the body and its functions and involve contact-­miked skin, amplified breath.

A workshop on literary translation with Booker nominated writer, Jen Calleja

The weekend will also announce the winners of the Writers’ Weekend Competition which offers three talents the opportunity to win €1000 each, as well as read their work at the festival, with accommodation and lavish hospitality provided. Author of short story collection ‘Room Little Darker’, June Caldwell, will judge the Short Story category, award-winning poet, Jess Traynor, will judge the poetry category while writer, performer and educator, Dave Lordan, will judge the Poetry Film category.

With Hotel Doolin’s hospitality offering enhancing the visitor experience across comfort, culinary and craic, visitors will feel part of the West of Ireland community for their three days exploring and discovering its beauty.

Tickets for Hotel Doolin’s Writers’ Weekend 2020 are available to purchase now with a full weekend ticket priced at €99 per person. Individual workshops tickets are priced at €40 per person. To book, visit doolinfestivals.ie or hoteldoolin.ie.