Initiative to reinvigorate uilleann piping culture in Clare

An exciting new initiative for young people in County Clare will see Music Generation Clare partnering with Na Píobairí Uilleann, an organisation dedicated to the promotion of uilleann piping throughout the world, to offer uilleann piping tuition.

Attendees at two taster sessions in January will learn about the uilleann pipes, have the opportunity to try playing them and meet local pipers.

Commenting on the forthcoming sessions, Pádraig Rynne, Music Development Officer, Music Generation Clare, said: “You can be a complete beginner on uilleann pipes or already have some experience in playing the instrument. Try the Pipes is open to young people from ages 10 to 18 and uilleann pipes will be provided on the day.”

Music Generation Clare is offering these free uilleann pipe introductory sessions to young people with an interest in participating in a new uilleann piping tuition programme. Both taster events will be held on Saturday, 11th January in Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Centre, Miltown Malbay Campus, on the Ballard Road from 10am to 12noon and in the Courthouse Gallery (Studio Room), Ennistymon, from 2 to 4pm that afternoon. Attendees will be encouraged to try out one of Ireland’s most celebrated instruments.

In December 2017, UNESCO recognised uilleann piping as an important and unique symbol of cultural heritage by the inclusion of piping in their Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This important global accolade reflects heritage cultural practices that are considered to enrich all of humanity.

Participants who enjoy the taster workshops on 11th January can sign up to Music Generation Clare’s uilleann piping tuition programme, commencing later in January. Pádraig Rynne said: “Tuition and mentorship will be provided by a selection of Na Píobairí Uilleann tutors. Students will have an opportunity to become part of a piping community with their peers and will be encouraged to bring their skills back to their local performing music groups and re-embed a new culture of uilleann piping throughout the county.”

Those interested in attending the taster sessions should register their interest by contacting Music Generation Clare on info@musicgenerationclare.ie or 065 689 7627.