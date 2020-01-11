Man arrested after car crashes into house near Kilkee

By Pat Flynn -
The scene of the incident at Lisdeen near Kilkee this afternoon

Gardaí have arrested a man following a search after a car ploughed into the porch of a house in West Clare this afternoon.

The incident happened at Lisdeen on the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road at around 1.30pm. A woman, who was the only person in the house at the time, was uninjured.

It’s understood that the porch was demolished but little damage caused to the structure of the house.

The car is understood to have left the road a short distance before the house, crashed through a side wall and collided with the porch. The car bounced off the house and into a second garden a wall and was left lying on its side. A tree was also uprooted in the collision.

Gardaí rushed to the scene along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee and Kilrush as well as ambulance paramedics. On arrival at the scene emergency services found that the driver, believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle, had fled the scene.

An extensive search was launched for the man who was feared to have suffered injuries in the collision. The man was located by Gardaí a short distance from the scene and arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was taken to Kilrush Garda station where he is being detained.

The N67 road was closed to traffic while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A forensic examination of the scene was also carried out before the black Volkswagen car was removed for further technical examination.

