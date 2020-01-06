ŠKODA Ireland’s cycling series returns to Clare in 2020

ŠKODA Ireland’s 2020 Celtic Series will return to Clare this year.

This ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series consists of three events here in Ireland as well as a brand new addition, a ŠKODA Celtic Series Training camp in Mallorca.

New for 2020 is the ŠKODA Celtic Series Training Camp. This kicks off in Mallorca on April 6th and it is designed to set you up for the 2020 cycling season. You have a choice of a seven or five day cycling camp where there is daily guided rides with a choice of two distances and speed groups so you can ride with similar ability riders as you take on the best routes on the island.

Packed into the island is some stunning coastline rides, a mountain range with a lot of great climbing, quiet country lanes and some stunning traditional villages where the pace of life has hardly changed for years. You can find it all in Mallorca, accompanied by sunshine, great road surfaces, a warm and welcoming local culture and some amazing food.

On Saturday May 23rd the famous Tour de Conamara kicks off which starts and finishes in Clifden, County Galway. The second event takes place in Ennis on Saturday 18th July for the Ring of Clare with the final event in the series taking place in Drogheda on Saturday 29th of August for the Tour de Boyne Valley. Each event in the ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series offers a choice of two routes, a shorter route and a longer route option for those who want to spend longer in the saddle.

All route options are furnished with a range of food and water stops to ensure that you don’t run out of steam along the way. As well as providing ample nourishment during the cycle, there is also a pre-event pasta party held on the eve of the event at the local ŠKODA dealership where participants can register for the event and receive their exclusive goodie bag containing various cycling accessories and merchandise. During these dealership events, ŠKODA will also provide mechanical supports in the form of a bike mechanic to fine tune bicycles and make any last minute repairs.

Each participant that completes the route will be greeted at the finish line with a medal and directed towards the cycling village where the post event BBQ and team of dedicated masseurs will await to heal those aching limbs. Photography and videography is available after the event on Social Media and can be purchased on request. It is also worth noting that safety is top of the agenda and roads are generously decorated with directional signs with event marshals evident throughout, as too are the fleet of ŠKODA safety and support vehicles that patrol the routes.

The registration fee for each event is €50 and if you are not a member of Cycling Ireland then there is an additional one day license fee of €5 to cover insurance.

Speaking today, Ciara Breen, Events and Sponsorship manager at ŠKODA Ireland commented, “ŠKODA have a proud cycling heritage and started out producing bicycles long before motor vehicles. On a global stage ŠKODA sponsor some of the most famous cycling events in the world including the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España and here at home we have also marked this proud tradition with the development of our ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series which has been growing each year since its inception in 2016. Around 8,000 participants will participate in this year’s series and I would urge those of all ages and abilities to come and experience some of the best routes and experiences that cycling can offer in Ireland”.

Commenting on New Year’s ambitions for cyclists Breen continued, “One of the most common reasons for participants failing their New Years’ Resolutions is that they set themselves unrealistic goals. I would urge people who are considering taking up cycling to join their local Cycling Club. Most clubs are actively seeking new members and this is the best way to get some structured training. Cycling is proven to improve physical and mental health, enhance sleep quality and be a great source fresh air while also being great fun and a fantastic way to experience the beautiful Irish countryside”.

Registration for the first event of the series, the Tour de Conamara, opens on the 1st of January and those that register for both the Tour de Conamara and Ring of Clare events will be in with a chance to win a place on the Celtic Series Training camp in Mallorca. There will also be a prize for those who complete the Triple Crown of ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series events which concludes with the Tour de Boyne Valley in August.

Further information and registration details can be found at www.celticseries.ie or check out ŠKODA’s We Love Cycling website at www.welovecycling.com.