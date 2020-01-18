Two men injured in Sixmilebridge shooting

Two men, including an innocent passer-by, are recovering in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Clare overnight.

The shooting occurred on the main street in Sixmilebridge shortly after midnight. Both men, aged 21 and 66, were treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the men, understood to have been the intended target of the attack, suffered a number of wounds. He is believed to be the younger of the two and had been living in Limerick.

The second older man was unconnected with the incident and is understood to have been visiting the town from Galway for a music festival.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least two men wearing balaclavas getting out of a car. The same person reported hearing as many as eight shots.

Staff from a nearby public house ran to assist the man and used paper towels to stem the bleeding from a wound until ambulance paramedics arrived.

A section of the main street of Sixmilebridge and the carpark adjacent to the local church have been sealed and traffic diverted away from the area.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made to date and the scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station while investigating officers will hold a case conference later this morning.

In the meantime, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or