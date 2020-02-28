Chapel Lane Market has re-opened for 2020

One of our talented stallholders, the fantastic Markus of Inishots – Photography has taken a few photos of our market in action. Here's a little taste of Chapel Lane Market, in case you've not visited us yet (where have you BEEN??) Posted by Chapel Lane Market on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

As Spring approaches and the daffodils and snowdrops appear, so Chapel Lane Market, Ennis’s community art and craft market has re-opened for the 2020 season.

This is the 5th year of operation for this unique market in the Mid-West. Chapel Lane Market enables craftspeople from Clare and the surrounding area to showcase their beautiful products and creations in a weekly market that over the years has been an incubator for several craft businesses.

They are calling on the people of Ennis and County Clare to continue to support Chapel Lane Market by shopping locally and supporting local craftspeople, and to come and take a look at the diverse array of beautiful products on display every week.

Each week there can be up to 30 stallholders displaying an extraordinary array of differing crafts and artistic styles, from needlework, sewing, crochet, knitwear and paper craft, to beaded and silver jewellery, landscape painting, portraiture and fused glass, from soap to photography.

This year new stallholders will be introducing visitors to the market to model cottages and houses from Jake Justice Creations and vegan baking from VeganEra baker Kasia Masalska, amongst many others.

Longstanding stallholders such as Wild Atlantic Silver (silver jewellery), Colly’s HobbyHouse (plaques and art), Celtic Knitwear, Crafty Nugz (cards and framed paper craft), Orinoco Fused Glass and Sallyann’s Handmade Bags will be returning for their fifth year at Chapel Lane Market!

With Chapel Lane Market the driving force has always been to create a creative sustainable marketplace for local craftspeople to have a weekly space in which to sell their handmade products. Nothing bought in or mass manufactured is allowed to be sold, meaning visitors can always be sure that they are buying something unique and made within a 30 mile radius of Ennis.

Many regular visitors call to buy special gifts for friends and family that they know are oneoffs, so extra meaningful for the recipient. Tourists love the emphasis on locally handmade products after being confronted by so much mass produced tourist product as they have travelled around.

In the coming weeks, stallholders will be producing items with a book related theme for the market during Ennis Book Club Festival on Saturday 7th March, which always brings so many book lovers to the town. Then attention will turn to Mother’s Day (22nd March), and Chapel Lane Market is the place to look for the perfect gift for your mother. From fine jewellery, cross stitch, knitwear to glass, a painting or handbag, together with a Mother’s Day card, we have it all under one roof, and all made locally in Clare.

The designer and maker behind Wild Atlantic Silver, Lorna Langenkamp, said, “Chapel Lane Market has been a huge benefit to my business, providing me with a regular “shop window” for my silver jewellery, and enabling me to meet new and existing customers.”