The station will bring you the most up to date coverage of the election campaign including candidate debates, update on turnout on polling day and comprehensive and live coverage of the election count.

At least one new candidate will represent Clare in the next Dáil after Dr Michael Harty confirmed that he would not be contesting this election.

Your candidates in Election 2020 are:

David Barrett (Ind)

Pat Breen TD (FG)

Joe Carey TD (FG)

Martin Conway (FG)

Cathal Crowe (FF)

Timmy Dooley TD (FF)

Róisín Garvey (GP)

Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party)

Trudy Leyden (Ind)

Rita McInerney (FF)

Michael McNamara (Ind)

Conor O’Brien (Renua)

Theresa O’Donohue (PBP)

Joseph Woulfe (Ind)

Violet-Anne Wynne (SF)

*Profiles by Clare FM