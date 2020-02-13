Ennistymon students in for junk fashion awards

Scoil Mhuire’s fashionistas Naoise Lambe, Chloe Lin and Emily Keane have been selected to compete in the Junk Kouture Recycled Fashion Design Awards competition 2020 in the University of Limerick on Friday 6th March.

The team were shortlisted out of over 1300 entries nationally, which in itself was a huge achievement.

The students upcycled broken musical instruments and old music manuscripts. Their costume was first inspired by the leatherette cover of the old school piano. They sourced a wide range of instruments, which included beautiful brass parts of an old trombone, fiddles and guitar heads which lead the girls to a Steampunk design.The corset was constructed from papier mache using the manuscripts and leatherette origami flowers were attached. The eyelets were threaded through with guitar keys.Taking inspiration from the Victorian era the girls constructed a six ring crinoline from old piping to give structure to the leatherette skirt.

Scratched vinyl records and old CDs were remoulded as thermoplastics to create a spectacular headpiece.The fiddle-themed bag was inspired by the bellowing action of the uilleann pipes. Metal parts of broken instruments were threaded onto guitar strings and attached to the arm using the straps of old uilleann pipes. ‘Our Steampunk design ‘Keol Kouture’ reflects the intergenerational effects of music and how this can live on from player to player, generation to generation.

Music can be reimagined and reinvented using assemblages of the past to inspire the future’ said Naoise Lambe, granddaughter of the well-known uileann piper Eugene Lambe. ‘The tagline of the Junk Kouture competition is to – create – inspire – empower – succeed. The girls have already proven their amazing teamwork, resourcefulness and creativity in getting this far in the competition. I wish them every success’ said their art teacher Mary Fahy.

The girls from Scoil Mhuire now need to enlist the support of you, the public, to help them earn 10% of their overall score through generating votes for their entry via Junk Kouture’s social media voting campaign. The PUBLIC REGIONAL VOTE will take place from 10am on Monday 10th February until 6pm on Friday 14th February.

The Junk Kouture Enterprise Award, which will be given to the most ambitious and innovative team. It will be awarded to the design who impresses the judges the most with their entrepreneurial approach to raising their online votes!

