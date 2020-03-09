Adventure seekers sought for Gaisce Defence Forces Challenge

Gaisce – the President’s Award is inviting young people from Clare to nominate themselves for the 33rd Defence Forces Challenge taking place 2nd – 5th June 2020.

As part of the Challenge, young Gaisce participants from across Ireland will be selected to take part in four days of hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, swimming and army assault courses led by the 2nd Brigade Artillery Regiment of the Defence Forces.

The Challenge is open to Gaisce Bronze and Silver participants and can be used to fulfil the Bronze Award Adventure Journey. It is not eligible to fulfil the Silver Adventure Journey. To apply, Gaisce participants can fill out the online application form which goes live Tuesday 3rd March at Gaisce.ie

The Defence Forces Challenge shows young people just what they can achieve when they step outside their comfort zone. Past Defence Forces Challenge participant and Bronze Awardee, Grace O’Rourke, was the only female to complete RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hellweek last year.

Speaking about the Challenge, Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce – The President’s Award says, “Gaisce – The President’s Award is delighted to partner with the Defence Forces on the 33rd Defence Forces Challenge. Due to the leadership and generosity of the Defence Forces, Gaisce participants from all over Ireland will experience a unique insight into military life first-hand. Participants who take part will develop skills, build confidence and create friendships and memories to cherish.”

She continues, “We encourage all Gaisce Bronze and Silver participants to sign up. You never know where it might lead. Bronze Awardee Grace O’Rourke developed a huge interest in the Defence Forces after taking part in the Challenge and ended up being the only female to complete RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hellweek.”

The once in a lifetime opportunity will kick off at the Custume Barracks, Athlone before moving to the Curragh, Co. Kildare and conclude after the participants complete their final challenge of conquering the Slieve Bloom Mountains.