Apartments evacuated after car set alight in underground carpark

Apartments evacuated after car set alight in underground carpark

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that forced the evacuation of a large section of an apartment complex in Shannon this afternoon.

The blaze, at the Brú Na Sionna apartments in the town, was reported to Gardaí at around 3.00pm. It’s understood that a car was intentionally set on fire in the underground carpark.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon Town were initially mobilised to the scene while additional resources from Ennis station were also requested and dispatched.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the underground carpark and promptly set about tackling the fire.

All apartments close to and above where the fire occurred were evacuated.

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

Fire crews also travelled from floor to floor internally to check apartments directly above the fire to ensure there was no one inside.

Fire crews had to use force to enter four apartments on floors directly above the fire and found an elderly lady inside one. She was found to be unharmed however.

Gardaí had requested firefighters to effect the forced entries to ensure that all persons were accounted for.

Fire service personnel also used fans to ventilate any apartments that were affected by smoke.

After the fire was extinguished and the area declared safe, the scene was photographed and technically examined by members of the Garda crime scene investigation unit.

Gardaí also spoke to residents and established from one eyewitness that a person was seen running away from the area shortly before the fire was reported.

A Garda spokesman said: “We are treating this fire as suspicious and are appealing for witnesses. We would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the Brú Na Sionna apartments or Shannon Town Centre and saw anything suspicious to contact us at Shannon Garda station on 061 365900 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.”

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY