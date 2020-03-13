Clare FM to broadcast Mass for listeners on Sunday

The Bishop Of Killaloe, Most Reverend Fintan Monahan, announced this morning on Clare FM’s Morning Focus that all masses within the diocese will be cancelled until March 29th in line with Government and public health advice.

Following this announcement and appreciating the upset that this may cause many people, Clare FM will be broadcasting mass this Sunday at 9am.

General Manager Susan Murphy commented, “This is a strange new period we have entered, and we feel that it is incumbent upon us at Clare FM to work hard to bring as much normality and comfort to our listeners at this time. We made the decision to broadcast mass so that at least people won’t feel so isolated and hopefully it will bring some comfort to those who need it at this time”.

The mass which can also be heard on the Clare FM website and app will be celebrated by Reverend Brendan Quinlivan.

Bishop Monahan also confirmed that while many churches across the diocese will be open to the public during the day, they doors will be closed on health grounds during masses.

The Bishop said however that the public can still view masses on webcams which are available in several churches. People can visit the Killaloe Diocese website and find the pages for the different parishes.

Visit the Ennis Parish Webcam.