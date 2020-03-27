Lockdown for two weeks announced for Ireland

LIVE: Government press conference on Ireland’s response to COVID-19 Live Government press conference on Ireland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Posted by Virgin Media News on Friday, March 27, 2020

The Taoiseach has announced a two-week lockdown of the country advising people that they need to stay at home with some specific exceptions.

Leo Varadkar has said that from midnight tonight, for a period of two weeks, everybody must stay at home except in certain circumstances.

The announcement was made at a televised press conference at Government buildings this evening in response to advise presented to the Government by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Mr Varadkar said the specific exceptions allows for people to leave their home for work but only when the work is “essential work, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home.”

People are also allowed to leave their home to buy food or household goods, attend medical appointments and for vital family reasons.

People can also leave their home for brief physical exercise, but must remain within 2km of their homes.

He also said that all public or private gatherings are prohibited.

Main Points:

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Health, Simon Harris, have issued strict guidelines for people to stay at home from midnight tonight (Friday).

The rules are to STAY AT HOME. The only times you can leave are:

to travel to or from work if you are providing an essential service

to shop for food

to collect medical prescriptions and medical supplies and attend medical appointments

to carry out vital services like caring (including family carers)

for brief individual exercise – within 2 kilometres of your house. (You can bring children but must keep 2 metres away from others for social distancing)

for farming purposes

You should not hold any private or public functions and this includes family functions for family who don’t live in the same house.

All community centres will close. All public transport will be restricted to those carrying out essential travel for the reasons outlined above.

All non-essential businesses will close.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that shielding or coccooning of older and vulnerable people will come into place where they should not leave the house and arrange for others check on them and to bring shopping and medicines.

Except for the reasons above; you should not travel more than 2 kilometres from your home.