One hospitalised after early morning motorway crash

One person has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle collision on the M18 in Clare this morning.

The crash happened following a heavy downpour of hail at around 6.55am in the northbound carriageway on the Ennis side of junction 11 (Dromoland) at Latoon.

A car is understood to have left the road and mounted the ditch. The female driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Fire crews from Ennis and Shannon were mobilised to the incident along with two ambulances and a number of Garda units.

Fire service personnel from Shannon made their way directly to the scene while colleagues from Ennis entered the motorway at junction 10 and used their vehicles to create a rolling roadblock. This brought traffic safely to a stop before they reached the scene allowing emergency services deal with the incident.

The female driver of the car was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before she was transported to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment. The woman’s injuries are not serious.

The road was reopened at around 8.15am with fire crews once again mounting a rolling road block to allow the built-up traffic move on safely.

Poor conditions have also been reported in areas across the county. Gardaí are warning of dangerous driving conditions at Corkscrew Hill near Ballyvaughan as well as in the Shannon area and on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road.

A car also left the road and came to a stop in its side in a ditch on the R474 between Kilmaley and Connolly. The driver escaped injured.

Further wintry showers are expected to move in from the west during the day while temperatures are not expected to rise about around 6C.