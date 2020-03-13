Shannon Heritage visitor attractions closed temporarily

By Pat Flynn -
Shannon Group has taken the decision to suspend operations at all of its Shannon Heritage visitor attractions from 5.00pm this evening until Sunday 29th March.  

Shannon Heritage, a Shannon Group company, is Ireland’s leading operator of visitor attractions and commenting on the measures Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “At this time the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our primary concern. In their best interests, and in line with recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, we have taken the decision to temporarily close all of our sites from this evening until the 29th of March.”

Niall O’Callaghan, Managing Director of Shannon Heritage said: “Our employees and our partners have been informed this morning, and we are working with them on measures to minimise the impact at this difficult time. We are liaising with all our customers to keep them informed given the fluid nature of the circumstances. We will continue to monitor the situation and take the advice of health officials.”

The temporary suspension involves the following Shannon Heritage sites: King John’s Castle in Limerick; Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, retail outlets at the Cliffs of Moher and Adare Heritage Centre, and also the operations it manages in Dublin, Malahide Castle & Gardens; the Casino Model Railway Museum, Newbridge House & Farm, and GPO Witness History Museum.

The suspension also includes its medieval banqueting operations at Bunratty, Knappogue and Dunguaire Castles and its traditional Irish Night at Bunratty Folk Park.

Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

