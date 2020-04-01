Broadcaster and musician Pat Costello passes away

The death has taken place of long-time Clare FM broadcaster and musician Pat Costello.

Originally from Moycarkey, Co. Tipperary, Pat spent the past 40 years living in Shannon.

He was a talented and respected musician and played the guitar, bouzouki, banjo and mandolin.

He worked in the Clare FM traditional music department for over 25 years presenting a series of award winning shows; his most recent programme, Gentle Folk, aired on Sunday nights.

Pat passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Rita, children Padraig, Eimear, Mary and Bríd and beloved grandchildren.