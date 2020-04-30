Gardaí seek help locating missing man

The Irish Coast Guard is using drone technology to assist Gardaí in the search for a 35-year-old man missing in Co Clare.

Gardaí in Ennistymon are also seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Healy who was last seen in the Doolin area on Tuesday.

Michael is described as being 5 foot 10 inches in height with a stocky build. He has brown hair, a beard and also wears glasses.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a dark (charcoal colour) knee-length jacket, a white shirt with a red stripe, blue jeans and blue Asics runners with white soles. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard have been searching the area using drone technology since yesterday (Wednesday). The unit’s UAS (unmanned aerial system) team, one of three established by the Coast Guard last December, has been using drones to search the area around Doolin and south towards Liscannor.

Anyone who saw Michael in the North Clare area recent days or who has any information on his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

A Garda spokesman said: “Michael’s family are very concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”