More medical equipment arrives at Shannon Airport

By Pat Flynn -
File Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

Shannon Airport continues to play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland as a second Qatar Airways cargo plane carrying vital medical equipment from China arrived today.

The plane touched down at Shannon at 1.00 pm and was the second consignment to arrive in Shannon in under a week.

Among the medical equipment on board were ICU ventilators, masks and thermometers for distribution to frontline workers around Ireland in the fight against COVID-19. This follows a delivery of ICU ventilators and hospital beds which arrived in Shannon on a Qatar plane on 3rd April.

Qatar Airways is one of the world’s largest cargo operators and has an extensive network of more than 160 destinations using both freight and passenger flights. The airline resumed flights to China on 30th March to support the global supply chain, which includes the transportation of urgent medical relief aid, essential to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this latest consignment Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, which operates Shannon Airport said: “As an essential service our airport remains open to facilitate cargo and repatriation flights at this unprecedented time. We were delighted to facilitate the arrival of this second and much welcomed consignment of urgently needed medical supplies.”

File Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

 

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

