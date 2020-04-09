More medical equipment arrives at Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport continues to play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland as a second Qatar Airways cargo plane carrying vital medical equipment from China arrived today.

The plane touched down at Shannon at 1.00 pm and was the second consignment to arrive in Shannon in under a week.

Among the medical equipment on board were ICU ventilators, masks and thermometers for distribution to frontline workers around Ireland in the fight against COVID-19. This follows a delivery of ICU ventilators and hospital beds which arrived in Shannon on a Qatar plane on 3rd April.

Qatar Airways is one of the world’s largest cargo operators and has an extensive network of more than 160 destinations using both freight and passenger flights. The airline resumed flights to China on 30th March to support the global supply chain, which includes the transportation of urgent medical relief aid, essential to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this latest consignment Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, which operates Shannon Airport said: “As an essential service our airport remains open to facilitate cargo and repatriation flights at this unprecedented time. We were delighted to facilitate the arrival of this second and much welcomed consignment of urgently needed medical supplies.”