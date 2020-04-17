New Freephone number for community response Helpline

Clare County Council has added a Freephone number to support the Community Response Helpline. The existing number will continue to operate fully in an integrated way.

A meeting of the Community and Voluntary Sub-Committee of Clare County Council’s Community Response Forum (Covid-19) was held this week.

This sub-committee comprises 20 organisations from a range of sectors including GAA, IFA, Age Friendly, Clarecare, Clare Volunteer Centre, Clare Haven, St Vincent de Paul, Family Resource Centres, Red Cross, Citizen Information Centres, Clare Local Development Company, Clare Leader Forum, Diocese of Killaloe, Public Participation Network, Burren Meitheal, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, Clare Immigrant Support Centre, childcare and others.

The sub-committee is coordinating local community organisations that are supporting local leaders and volunteers to respond to needs of vulnerable persons contacting the Council’s Helpline. Attendees at the meeting adhered to social distancing restrictions, and some participated via video conferencing. The Council’s Inter-Agency Sub-Committee meets on 17th April 2020 to address the support needs identified. The full Forum meets next week.

The new Freephone number is 1800 203 600.