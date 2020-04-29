No Willie Clancy summer school this year

One of the counties most popular and successful summer festivals is the latest to be called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy was due to be held in Miltown Malbay from July 4th to 12th but has sadly had to be cancelled.

Earlier this month, the organisers said: “Like other organisations with events scheduled for June, July and August, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy is anxiously monitoring the current health crisis. We plan to assess the situation mid May.”

It has now been confirmed that the event will not be held in 2020.

In a statement today, the organisers said: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the organisers of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy have been reviewing the evolving health crisis and considering various ways in which the 48th summer school might be run safely and successfully.

When discussing options, the organisers were concerned with the health and safety of participants, visitors, the local communities and general public.

Therefore, taking into account the current situation and restrictions, the prevailing uncertainties and the advice of the HSE, it has been decided – regretfully – that the summer school programme will not run in 2020.”