Sweet donation to worthy causes

A nursing home in Co. Clare and a charity in Limerick City are getting some sweet treats thanks to a donation by Shannon Heritage, a Shannon Group company.

Leading visitor attractions operator Shannon Heritage is donating confectionary from its retail stores.

Commenting on the initiative, Vanessa McTigue, Head of Commercial Operations at Shannon Heritage said: “Like all tourist attractions around the country and following government guidelines, we temporarily closed our visitor sites last month due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to see if there was something we could do to raise people’s spirits a little at this difficult time and keep a connection to the local communities in our region. We had confectionary in our retails stores at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare, and also at King John’s Castle in Limerick. We decided to donate the stock to worthy recipients in the community and will continue to do so over the coming weeks.

“We chose a local nursing home in Ennistymon Co. Clare and the Simon Community in Limerick City. This is food and confectionary that would have been sold in our retail stores which are currently closed and it is now being delivered to the two premises over the coming day or two.”