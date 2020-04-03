Sweet donation to worthy causes

By Pat Flynn -
A nursing home in Co. Clare and a charity in Limerick City are getting some sweet treats thanks to a donation by Shannon Heritage, a Shannon Group company.

Leading visitor attractions operator Shannon Heritage is donating confectionary from its retail stores.

Commenting on the initiative, Vanessa McTigue, Head of Commercial Operations at Shannon Heritage said: “Like all tourist attractions around the country and following government guidelines, we temporarily closed our visitor sites last month due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to see if there was something we could do to raise people’s spirits a little at this difficult time and keep a connection to the local communities in our region. We had confectionary in our retails stores at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare, and also at King John’s Castle in Limerick. We decided to donate the stock to worthy recipients in the community and will continue to do so over the coming weeks.

“We chose a local nursing home in Ennistymon Co. Clare and the Simon Community in Limerick City. This is food and confectionary that would have been sold in our retail stores which are currently closed and it is now being delivered to the two premises over the coming day or two.”

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

