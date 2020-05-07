Carrigoran House Nursing Home running talent competition

Carrigoran House Nursing Home is inviting people to take part in a Facebook fundraising talent competition.

‘Carrigoran’s Call for Talent’ is very easy to do from the safety of your home/work.

All you have to do is decide what talent you would like to showcase, whether its dancing, singing or playing a musical instrument, balance a ball on your head for a minute, do a magic trick or have you trained your dog to do a trick, there is no end to peoples talents and we want to see it!

When you’ve decided, set up your phone to record a 1 minute video

Upload your video to the Carrigoran’s Call for Talent Event page on facebook using the #carrigoranscallfortalent. Nominate 5 others to take part and we ask that you please donate a minimum of €5 per entry to our very worthy cause, please include a screenshot of the donation with your entry in the interest of fairness to the prize winners.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/carrigorans-call-for-talent

There are 3 main categories to win:

Best Company Talent Category – Kindly sponsored by Workplace Health and Wellbeing company, Galway. Their prize is the following:

Prize – Live Virtual 60 minutes Training for 30 people

(Prize Winner can decide on topic best suited to their organisation from our menu of live online workshops)

Workplace Health and Wellbeing Ltd support organisational health and employee wellbeing by delivering stress management, wellbeing, resilience, mindfulness and leadership training. Check out their website www.workplacehealthandwellbeing.com for more information

Adult Category: €100 Voucher kindly sponsored by Dunnes Stores, Shannon

Children’s Category: €100 All for One Voucher kindly sponsored by Reddan’s Post Office, Sixmilebridge.

Video: One of the members of our judging panel, resident Jack Sheehy, announcing the prize for the under 18’s category.