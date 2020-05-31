Ireland’s Fittest Family 2020 – Applications Open!

#IrelandsFittestFamily It's back! Time to put your fitness to the test. 💪🏅Have your family got what it takes to be #IrelandsFittestFamily 2020?www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily Posted by RTÉ One on Friday, May 29, 2020

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?

Now in its eighth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before!

A programme spokesperson said: “We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Mairéad Ronan is back to host the highly competitive tournament too.

“Given the current covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part,” the spokesperson added.

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family 2020? If so, apply now!

Requirements

* Minimum age is 14 years old by 01 August 2020

* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

* Series will be filmed between August – September, 2020

The online application form can be found here.

If you have any questions you can email fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 085 837 5387.