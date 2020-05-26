UL authority recommends student refunds

The Governing Authority of the University of Limerick (UL) has recommended the issuing of refunds for students in rented accommodation at UL.

According to Clare independent TD Michael McNamara, who first raised the matter with UL in early April having been contacted by Clare students, said he welcomed the decision and that he would continue to maintain pressure on privately owned student accommodation providers to offer refunds to students in light of the closure of Third Level institutes in mid-March.

“When universities and colleges began giving lectures and tutorials remotely, it became clear that students who could do so would leave student accommodation to return home to their families,” stated Deputy McNamara. “I contacted the University of Limerick (UL) in early April and was advised that the matter of refunds to student residents was at that time under serious review by the UL Governing Authority.”

He continued, “Following questioning by me in Dáil Éireann two weeks ago, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh indicated that progress continued to be made on the matter. Today’s decision by UL’s Governing body will come as a welcome relief to students and their parents.”