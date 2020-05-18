Unique event to thank essential workers across Clare

Clare FM will broadcast a unique event to listeners and followers across the county and further afield and host a virtual concert across all their media platforms.

The special musical event will be a tribute and a thank you to all essential workers throughout the County and beyond for their huge contribution throughout the Covid 19 crisis.

The Station will also be joining forces with its sister station Tipp FM as well as online digital newspaper The Clare Herald, to host the event simply titled “Thank You” and ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy this exclusive performance.

The concert will be broadcast on air by both stations, with the public also having the opportunity to see the artists performing on the stations Facebook pages and on their websites. The programme will be transmitted on Saturday evening May 23rd at 6pm, for the first time ever.

Over ten well known Irish artists will be taking part, the line-up includes, Gavin James, Brian Kennedy, Phil Coulter, Luka Bloom, Mike Hanrahan, Darren Holden, Don Mescall, Maura O’Connell, Tommy Fleming, Joanie Madden and Don Stiffe.

Commenting on this unique event, the Stations General Manager, Susan Murphy said “We wanted to do something to acknowledge the amazing work being carried out right now by all our essential workers. Like a lot of ideas, this started out as a small kernel and then grew. When producer Padraic Flaherty began to contact the performers, the response was over-whelming and we want to thank them all sincerely for giving so freely of their time. We hope it will lift peoples spirits and believe it is a phenomenal line up of talent which covers all musical tastes”

The virtual concert, which is anticipated to run for just over sixty minutes can be heard on Clare FM and Tipp FM radio and watched on line at www.clare.fm, www.tippfm.com and www.clareherald.com and on the stations Facebook pages @clarefmradio, @TippFM and on twitter @ClareFM, @TippFM and @theclareherald.