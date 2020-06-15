Clare man John Slattery to head up GE Aviation

A Co Clare man has been named president and CEO-elect of GE Aviation, the world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft.

John Slattery from Ennis is currently president and CEO of Commercial Aviation for Brazilian aircraft manufacture Embraer.

Mr Slattery will take over from David Joyce, vice chair of GE and president and CEO of GE Aviation, who is retiring from the Company after 40 years of service.

With David’s retirement, Mr Slattery has been named president- and CEO-elect of GE Aviation, effective July 13. At GE Aviation, Mr. Slattery will run the world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines and services, as well as avionics, digital solutions, and electrical power systems for aircraft.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said: “We worked hard to find a worthy successor to David. In John, we have found a proven aerospace leader whose international commercial experience, strategic acumen, and industry expertise can make our leading Aviation franchise even stronger. John’s relentless focus on the customer experience over decades in the aviation industry has earned him deep relationships with many of GE’s customers, suppliers, and partners. He is well-suited to serve their needs as Aviation executes through the current environment and eventual recovery.”

Mr. Slattery led Embraer’s largest business, Commercial Aviation, typically accounting for over half of the Group’s revenue and free cash flow as well as about 10,000 of its 18,000 employees. During his tenure at Embraer Commercial Aviation, the E-Jet installed base doubled, the number of operators grew by 45 percent, the unit backlog grew by 36 percent, and the number of countries operating the E-Jet increased by 39 percent.

As chief commercial officer and subsequently CEO of Commercial Aviation, Mr. Slattery was responsible for the business plan for the E2 through triple-certification of the E190-E2 in 2018, ahead of schedule, better than original technical specification, and under budget. He previously served as Embraer’s senior vice president of customer finance, risk, and asset management. Prior to joining Embraer in 2011, Mr. Slattery spent 15 years in the aircraft financing and leasing space, where he developed deep financial understanding of airline operations and a large network of aerospace professionals that he continued to engage at Embraer.

Mr. Slattery said, “I have long considered GE Aviation to be the leading aviation franchise in the world, and I am humbled to take the helm from David and lead this talented team forward. This is a time of unprecedented change in the aerospace industry yet also an opportunity to reimagine the future of flight and how we can best serve our customers.”

In order to ensure a smooth and thorough handover, Mr. Slattery will fully assume the role of president and CEO of GE Aviation on September 1, 2020, at which point Mr. Joyce will transition to non-executive chair of GE Aviation through December 31, 2020. Mr. Joyce also will continue as GE vice chair and advisor to GE Research through December 31, 2020, and subsequently will serve as strategic advisor to GE Aviation into 2021.