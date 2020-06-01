Enterprise Ireland CEO to join Shannon Chamber Webinar 

Enterprise Ireland’s CEO Julie Sinnamon will take part in a Webinar on Wednesday, 3 June for a live interview with Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes.

While many indigenous companies were initially impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, most are already back in operation in some capacity and working to the protocols set down by Government.

How they are managing and what their and Enterprise Ireland’s priorities are, both nationally and regionally, will be just some of the topics for discussion in this hour-long webinar, which runs from 12noon until 1pm. The event is supported by IQEQ and Clare County Council.

Anchor sponsor Fine Grain Property, an Irish company that owns close to 1 million square feet of business park workspace across Ireland has over 60 client companies, and 7,000 employees, working in its property portfolio, including Enterprise Ireland, whose national regional headquarters are based at the company’s Westpark Business Campus Shannon. Chief executive Colin MacDonald is delighted to be associated with this webinar as Fine Grain is committed to fostering the growth of small and medium sized enterprises in Ireland, many of them clients of Enterprise Ireland.

During the webinar, Ms Sinnamon will share her views on the new normal and what it means for Enterprise Ireland’s teams in the marketplace, how clients have been managing and the issues they are facing.

She will also outline the ranges of supports available from the Government and Enterprise Ireland and share the range of feedback received from client companies over the last ten weeks and the difficulties they are facing and will face in the months ahead.

With Brexit taking a silent back seat to COVID-19, it nevertheless it is an issue of concern to many companies, particularly those for whom the UK is a key market. Ms Sinnamon will address this issue before opening up the webinar to questions from attendees.

This webinar will be of immense interest to companies of all sizes and in all sectors. It is free of charge but advance booking is required via www.shannonchamber.ie/events/summer-lunch-by-julie-sinnamon/