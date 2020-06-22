Gardaí issue farm security advice

Clare’s Garda Crime Prevention Office has issued some advice to the farming community to help protect their property.

Livestock, farm machinery and fuel are often targeted by opportunists and even organised gangs however farmers are becoming more aware of the potential threat of these criminals and the costs/damage that can be incurred by theft of property.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “It’s a busy time for the farming community so we want to offer some advice about security of farms and machinery.”

Sgt Brooks offered the following advice.

Access to your property – restrict access to your yard, install gates and fix them to a sturdy concrete or metal post and keep them locked.

Boundaries – Ensure that fencing, hedges and walls are robust, well maintained and checked regularly for breaches.

Alarm/CCTV – consider installing an alarm in vulnerable areas – CCTV will provide surveillance on places out of view of your house.

Lighting is important – illuminate areas which are overlooked from the house or covered by CCTV.

Tools – store your tools and smaller machinery items in a building with enhanced security features close to the house. Photograph machinery and tools and make a register of the make serial number, colour and any unusual features on the equipment. Property marking will identify items as belonging to you if stolen and marking your property can be an effective deterrent.

Sgt Brooks also said: “Don’t leave keys in tractors or quads when not in use and do not buy machinery, trailers, tractors, quads, ride on mower etc. from strangers, do not pay cash for goods – no receipt – no guarantee.”

For more general security advice including for farm and home, click here.