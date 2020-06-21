Tributes across Clare for Detective Garda Colm Horkan

1 of 6

Serving and retired members of An Garda Síochána joined colleagues from across the country and observed a minute’s silence on the stroke of midday for murdered colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

While members of the force and other organisations gathered outside their stations throughout Ireland, tragic Colm Horkan’s State Funeral was getting underway at St. James’s Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo.

Members of both statutory and voluntary emergency services also joined Gardaí at Ennis Garda station while similar events were held in Kilrush, Shannon, Ennistymon and Killaloe.

The tricolour was flown at half-mast outside the divisional headquarters where Chief Superintendent Seán Colleran welcomed those who had gathered and recalled how Det’ Garda Horkan had been in Clare previously on Garda Public Order Unit duties for major events.

Fr Ignatius McCormack, principal at St Flannan’s College in Ennis, led the prayers at this afternoon’s event at Ennis Garda station.

Those who attended included senior officers from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service and Clare Civil Defence along with National Ambulance Service personnel and Clare Red Cross volunteers.

The legal profession was also well represented by state solicitor’s and county coroner’s offices.

Members of the An Garda Síochána Retired Members Association from across Clare and representatives of local organisations also came to pay their respects.

Elsewhere in the county, similar events were held at Garda stations in Shannon, Kilrush, Ennistymon and Killaloe where members of the Irish Coast Guard also attended.

Fire firefighters from Ennistymon also gathered in silence outside their station as a mark of respect for the 89th member of An Garda Síochána to be killed in the line of duty.