Airport group of unions rejects SAA plan

Representatives from the Shannon Airport Group of Unions today called for immediate discussions with airport management following the announcement that the company intends to cut wages by up to 20% until April 2023.

Earlier today, a Shannon Group spokesperson confirmed that in light of the catastrophic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the aviation industry, the CEO of Shannon Group has written to staff at Shannon Airport on a series of proposed cost reduction measures.

“As we are in dialogue with employees and Union representatives it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the spokesperson added.

The unions group has described the move by the Shannon Airport Authority (SAA) as ‘unacceptable’ however.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of Unions (SIPTU, Connect and Fórsa) SIPTU sector organiser Neil McGowan said: “The announcement by management in Shannon Airport, that they intend to cut members pay by up to 20%, is completely unacceptable and the unions will resist unilateral pay cuts in the strongest possible way. The lack of consultation with airport staff and their representatives is appalling and will not assist in reaching an agreeable solution to the airports difficulties.”

Mr McGowan added: “The terms of the voluntary redundancy scheme published by Shannon Airport yesterday have not been discussed with unions and will not be acceptable to the Group of Unions. We will be demanding the proposals are withdrawn and that meaningful negotiations commence without delay.

“The group will be seeking the same terms regarding voluntary redundancy that are on offer to airport workers in the Dublin Airport Authority (daa). We will be consulting our members in the coming days to discuss the best means of defending the interests of Shannon Airport workers. The airport is a vital piece of infrastructure and is key to the economy of the mid-west region and the announcement represents a serious risk to jobs in the region,” he said.

The group also questioned the timing of this announcement ahead of the expected report from the Government’s Task Force on Aviation which is expected on Friday (10th July). Fórsa official Johnny Fox said: “We expect the task force will be making a series of recommendations to Government and we believe the company should have waited for this report before announcing swingeing pay cuts and staff reductions.”