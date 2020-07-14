Burren featured in new European geo-tourism website

The Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark is one of 11 international destinations featured on a new European website that celebrates and promotes geotourism.

The website features geotourism destinations which span the Atlantic frontier from Ireland and the UK to France, Portugal and Spain and over to the Atlantic islands of Lanzarote and the Azores. It also features two other Irish destinations: the Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark, Waterford, and Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark, Cavan and Fermanagh.

The geotourismroute.eu website promotes each of the destinations as remarkable landscapes with exceptional visitor experiences. It puts each of the destinations and north-western Europe at the forefront of the growing international geotourism market.

Geotourism encourages slow travel and exploration of the landscape. It promotes the outdoors and the many ways to become immersed in the culture of each of the featured regions. Each destination provides a window on the development of Planet Earth and tells a distinctive, dramatic and enthralling chapter of the story of life on the Atlantic frontier. Walking trails, cycling routes and water-based activities are just some of the inspirational activities featured on the site.

The stunning destinations are linked together by one powerful mission – to provide the highest-quality visitor experiences while helping to power their local economies. With the website launching as a number of Covid-19-related restrictions are being eased in Europe, it is hoped that it can play a role in getting the economies of these regions, which are highly dependent on tourism, back on track in accordance with public health guidelines.

Deirdre O’Shea, Acting Head of Tourism, Clare County Council, said: “We are very focused on building the tourism season here in Clare and supporting the wonderful businesses that provide our visitor experiences. This new website will provide another platform for us to showcase the county to our domestic market initially and to international visitors when the time is right.”

The new website is one element of a suite of products that is being developed by the EU-funded Atlantic Geoparks project, which involves international partners, including Clare County Council, working collaboratively to support the development of sustainable geotourism in the European Atlantic Area. Further elements set to launch later in the year include tools and technologies that will showcase the truly inspirational landscapes, heritage and outdoor experiences that are provided in each of the destinations.