Covid-19 Safety Charter recognition for Aillwee Cave

Aillwee Cave has been awarded a COVID-19 Safety Charter certificate from Fáilte Ireland.

The certification shows a clear visual indicator to drive confidence among holidaymakers to take a ‘safe’ break in Ireland.

As the country continues to progress along the Government’s Roadmap for reopening society and business, intention to take a break in Ireland among Irish consumers is growing. Fáilte Ireland’s latest consumer sentiment research 60% of Irish people are now planning a short trip in Ireland in the next six months. However, safety is a significant concern for people.

Responding to these insights and the potential growth in the domestic market in 2020, Fáilte Ireland has introduced the COVID-19 Safety Charter to provide reassurance for consumers that they can book their domestic holiday with confidence.

To be eligible to sign up to the COVID-19 Safety Charter, businesses must agree to the Terms and Conditions of the Charter, to adhere to the official guidelines for re-opening relevant to your sector and to ensure that all your employees undertake requisite COVID-19 safety & hygiene control training.

Find out more about Fáilte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter and to sign up go to www.failteireland.ie