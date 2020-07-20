Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival cancelled

The organisers of the annual Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival have confirmed that this year’s event will not go ahead due to the current health pandemic.

The popular North Clare festival traditionally takes place during the month of September featuring some the country’s top musicians and bands and attracting thousands of visitors.

This year however, the organisers have been forced to cancel the world famous festival following the delay with moving forward with Phase 4 of the government’s recovery roadmap.

The organisers have described the decision as regrettable but say their primary concern and responsibility is to protect the health and safety of the local community as well as staff, artists, suppliers and visitors.

Managing Director of the White Hotel Group, Marcus White told Clare FM: “Social distancing would be impossible to implement at a festival like Lisdoonvarna, where pubs and clubs are crowded, and intimate dancing is one of the attractions for visitors.”

The same acts that were due to perform this year have been rebooked for next years event which the organisers are hopeful will go ahead.