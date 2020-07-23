O’Malley clan virtual gathering this Saturday

Born into Irish nobility in Co. Mayo in 1530, the Irish pirate queen Grace O’Malley is regarded as one of the world’s most extraordinary female trailblazers who led an extraordinary life and whose great rebellious heart should never be forgotten.

Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of hundreds of events in 2020 with many opting instead to hosting virtual alternatives.

The 2020 O’Malley family gathering is one of those to have been cancelled but, as an alternative the Business Post LIVE team has stepped in offering to host a virtual event this Saturday.

Sponsored by Grace O’Malley Spirits, the O’Malley Gathering 2020 may not be able to meet in person this year but the gathering is extended to include the global O’Malley Clan and a broader West of Ireland family, including 5 million Mayo diaspora around the world.

President Michael D. Higgins, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Mayo GAA star Cillian O’Connor and Irish rugby legend John Hayes will be interviewed.

The virtual event will also feature the largest global and virtual ‘toast to Grace’ against the backdrop of Grace O’Malley Castle on Clare Island, joined by members of the O’Malley Clan and a global sing-song.

Led from Clare Island with the Chieftains of the O’Malley Clan, the Gathering will connect Clare Island and Grace O’Malley’s Castle to the US, around Ireland and even the O’Malley Road in Alaska.

In celebration of her adventurous spirit known the world over, Grace O’Malley Spirits will toast its namesake in hosting a tasting of Grace O’Malley Blended Irish Whiskey, the brand’s flagship whiskey. The tasting group, led by Managing Director, Mayo man Stephen Cope, will be held in Gielty’s Pub, Achill Island, with its breath-taking views of Clare Island which was once the home of Grace O’Malley.

Stephen will speak about the whiskey, share stories about his time growing up in the West of Ireland, the origin of the brand and how he has been influenced by Grace O’Malley.

To register for your FREE ticket click here and you will receive an email with online viewing details in advance of the event.

Click for event registration page.