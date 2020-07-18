Scariff Bay Radio celebrates 5th birthday

Scariff Bay Community Radio (SBCR) will celebrate its 5th Birthday next week (July 25th).

Since their first broadcast they have grown as a station and introduced dozens of people to the joys of broadcasting while programming has grown from 6 hours on Saturday to 12/15 hours on both weekend days.

Scariff Bay Community Radio PRO Eoin O’Hagan said: “Our audience has been educated, informed and, most importantly, entertained with an eclectic mix of sports, music and lots of chat. Led by our Chair Jim Collins, our Board and the willing roster of presenters Scariff Bay Community Radio has rightly taken its place in the media landscape on FM as well as online.”

“To celebrate our birthday we want to connect with business in East Clare. Since the outbreak of Covid 19 all businesses in the area have suffered. Whether you’re in tourism, manufacturing, farming, forestry or services we want to hear from you. We would like to promote your business and we have two fantastic prizes to give away to two of these East Clare businesses.

We are also going to invite business owners in to our studio to talk about their business, live on air. You could end up on Saturday Chronicle, Country Jukebox, Saturday Requests, Sunday Breakfast with Oath and Ruin, The Morning Dew or any one of the programmes on our schedule,” Mr O’Hagan added.

The station is also offering a year’s on-air sponsorship deal. Contact SBCR for more details