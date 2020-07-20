Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Burren

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after she suffered a fall in the Burren National Park this afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5.00pm when it was reported that a hillwalker had been injured on Mullaghmore mountain.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics were sent to the scene while the Galway Mountain Rescue Team was also alerted and requested to attend. The team had mobilised but were stood while down en route to the incident.

The casualty was located in an area not accessible by vehicles and would have required a land based team to make their way across difficulty terrain to reach her.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also dispatched to the incident. The woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being evacuated from the mountainside.

She was winched on board the helicopter from the mountain top and flown to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.