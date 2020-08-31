Aer Lingus to move transatlantic routes from Shannon?

Grave concern has been expressed that Aer Lingus will axe transatlantic services from Shannon and relocate aircraft to the UK.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said on social media yesterday: “Very worrying rumours from my sources in Aer Lingus – possible relocation of aircraft from Shannon to UK airports – which would impact connectivity to the UK and US from Shannon.”

Today, the Irish Times is reporting that “Aer Lingus may shift transatlantic services from Shannon to the UK as it continues to grapple with Government Covid-19 travel restrictions.”

The paper says that six UK airports are interested in securing two aircraft that Aer Lingus use to operate routes to New York and Boston from Shannon. However, if the planes are relocated to other airports in the UK, it would be a devastating blow to tourism to the entire west of Ireland.

The move, if it happens, could also place the future of US pre-clearance facility at Shannon in doubt. Travellers can avail of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) services at Shannon which will allow them arrive in the US as domestic passengers and eliminating often lengthy queues.

It has already been confirmed that British Airways will no longer require use of the facility after it axed its daily London City to New York business class only service which stopped at Shannon.

The carrier uses two Airbus A321neo aircraft on the routes from the mid-west airport. Both planes are however grounded as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with Aer Lingus operating no services at all from Shannon at present.

Currently, it is possible to book flights to both New York and Boston from Shannon from late October.

Just last month, Aer Lingus issued a stark warning on the future of its Shannon operation telling workers there’s no sign of any meaningful resumption of operations from Shannon.

A communication from Aer Lingus CEO Seán Doyle to airline workers at Shannon said: “We have no line of sight on any meaningful resumption of operations out of either Cork or Shannon airports. As such we are reviewing the scale of our flying programme from these airports and the ongoing viability of our regional bases there. This is a very challenging situation for everybody, these decisions will not be taken lightly but I can assure you that the additional steps that we are now undertaking will be necessary and critical to position Aer Lingus for future recovery.