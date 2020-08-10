Call to camp out for Mid-West Simon

Mid-West Simon Community is calling on all households to join the Mid-West Simon Staycation and camp out for the last weekend in August.

The Mid-West Simon Staycation invites you to camp out in the garden, the balcony or even the living room this August 28th & 29th and harness those holiday vibes. Treat the kids to one last hurrah by having a water fight, building a fort, going for a picnic or grilling a BBQ.

End your fun-filled day by sleeping under the stars and help teach your kids about those less fortunate than themselves while raising much-needed funds for Mid-West Simon Community’s vital life-saving services.

The Mid-West Simon Staycation is a ticketed event, with each household being asked to pay either €20 or €25 to take part. All ticket sales will go directly towards people experiencing homelessness in the Mid-West Region.

€20 could buy a personal care kit containing new socks & underwear, wipes, deodorant, body wash and tissues for someone who is sleeping in one of our accommodation units in Limerick and Clare.

€25 could buy bedding to help keep someone warm at night in their home.

Upon registration, participants will receive a bumper pack of activity ideas, recipes, stickers and a printed boarding pass.

Those taking part are encouraged to photograph their Mid-West Simon Staycation and share with us on social media by using the hashtag #SimonStaycation. The best picture will be announced and posted on the Mid-West Simon social media channels the following week.



Speaking about the event, CEO Jackie Bonfield said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have all been mindful of the directions to “stay at home” and then “holiday at home” as the summer unfolded. “Home” has become our refuge and our vehicle to get us through these strange and challenging times. Sadly, as a result, people living in homelessness have never felt their vulnerability more acutely.

The Mid-West Simon Staycation is a chance to grab the family or the housemates to appreciate the comforts of home. It’s also traditionally the last weekend before the kids go back to school, so we want everyone to enjoy it while also raising vital funds for people experiencing homelessness in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.”

To find out more about the Simon Staycation, visit Mid West Simon on Facebook, call us on 061-608980 or register now.