Cycle Against Suicide seeking Bike4Life champions

Across the world somebody dies every 40 seconds by taking their own life. In Ireland at least one person dies by suicide every single day.

For tens of thousands of people in Ireland any day could be the dark day they lose their lives, or the life of a loved one, to suicide. In the lead up to World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10th 2020, Cycle Against Suicide is raising awareness of the risks of suicide throughout communities.

Spearheading the Bike4Life MKM Challenge, Cycle Against Suicide are inviting people in communities across Ireland to become Bike4Life Champions to join with them and cycle a million kilometres in solidarity, so that together we can create a nation where suicide and mental health stigma are replaced by empathy, hope, understanding and accessible help.

According to Cycle Against Suicide‘s CEO Caroline Lafferty, the adverse mental health effects of Covid-19 are very real. The pandemic is causing distress and leaving many vulnerable to mental health problems. If ever we needed to come together to ensure we are taking necessary steps needed to help maintain good mental health, the time is now.

We are encouraging people in communities across Ireland to become involved in our Bike4Life MKM Challenge. With community cohesion, efforts to prevent suicide can result in impactful support, meaningful discussions and strategies that reduce the rate of suicide and bring an end to the stigma associated with mental health issues.

All we need is you!

People can participate from any location and by any means – alone or with friends. What matters is your support and your participation to help raise awareness in your community.

Your support will help foster a sense of inclusion and hope for those struggling and help build community around a common cause. It’s also an opportunity to connect with your local community and to show your support for those who struggle with mental health issues.

Full details are available here.

Cycle Against Suicide exists to break down barriers around mental health and change the narrative around suicide. Our community activities contribute to positive mental health as they bring people together and kick-start conversations about mental health. Our mantra, “It’s OK not to feel OK, and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help” helps build personal resilience and breaks the stigma associated with mental ill health. These are important for suicide prevention and helping people seek the support they need.

YOU can be a part of this by joining Cycle Against Suicide in their ‘Bike4Life MKM Challenge’. Become a Bike4Life Champion to raise awareness in the fight against suicide and mental health issues in Ireland.

To find information about where you can get help for mental health issues, visit: http://www.cycleagainstsuicide.com/ask-for-help/