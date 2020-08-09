Killaloe Coast Guard assists in rescue operation

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard has assisted other services at an incident on the Limerick/Tipperary border this afternoon.

A multi-agency rescue operation was mounted after a woman was reported to have fallen into the water at the Clare Glens. It’s understood she had been walking along a popular local trail when she fell into the River Annagh.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard; Newport Fire and Rescue Service; National Ambulance Service and Gardaí responded to the incident.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the scene. The helicopter had been sent to an incident at Banna Strand in Co Kerry but on arrival at the scene was stood down once it had been confirmed that the missing person had been found safe and well.

Rescue 115 was promptly retasked and requested to attend the incident at the Clare Glens.

The woman is understood to have broken a leg in the fall and while she was in the water, she was in no immediate danger. Coast Guard volunteers and fire service personnel worked together to recover the injured woman from the water. The woman was extracted in a difficult operation and was transported across uneven terrain to waiting ambulance service paramedics.

The woman was assessed at the scene and it was decided that she could be transported by road and did not require to be airlifted. The helicopter had landed at Newport GAA field and remained on scene however until that decision was confirmed.

The woman was later removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.