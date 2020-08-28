SBCR produces play with social distancing

Scariff Bay Community Radio has scored another first for the station with a radio play rehearsed, recorded and edited during #COVID19 using social distancing.

Titled ‘Mr McGuffin’s Plot Device and Writer Unblocking Emporium’, was directed by Ruth O’Hagan, written by Tara Sparling and produced, engineered and edited by Eoin O’Hagan.

Mr McGuffin is another Co-production between Scariff Bay Community Radio and the award winning Sliabh Aughty Drama Group, and goes to air on the station this Sunday 30th August at 2pm with a repeat at 7pm.

With the cancellation of the amateur drama festival circuit in Ireland due to #COVID19 this radio play was an opportunity for the Director, Writer, Producer and Actors who were missing the stage and an outlet for their craft.

This innovative and hilarious play could inspire other amateur groups to write and perform plays for radio. With the right script, cast, sound design, editing and direction this alternative performance space for amateur dramatics could blossom due to the restrictions on public performance during the Covid crisis.

Scariff Bay Community Radio are playing their part by supporting amateur drama during a time that is challenging and disastrous for live entertainment and the arts. The future is bright for Amateur Drama on @scariffbayradio

Mr McGuffin’s Director Ruth O’Hagan and Writer Tara Sparling will be interviewed about their play, ahead of the historic broadcast, during Saturday Chronicle on Scariff Bay Community Radio this Sat 29th at approx 11.30am.