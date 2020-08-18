Person rescued from river in Killaloe

A person who got into difficulty in the River Shannon in Killaloe has been rescued by a passing jet-skier.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the alarm was raised at around 9.15pm.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a person in the water in the vicinity of Killaloe bridge.

Staff alerted the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard and requested them to respond to the incident. In the meantime, watch officers broadcast a radio message requesting any vessels in the area to respond and assist if possible.

The casualty was unable to make it to safety while efforts to throw life rings failed to reach the person. A member of the public on his jet-ski spotted the incident and assisted the person from the water. The person was taken to safety and found to be unharmed and not in need of medical assistance.

Killaloe Coast Guard has thanked the jet-ski owner “who kindly assisted and rescued the person from the water.”

Earlier, the Kilkee unit of the Coast Guard and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter were tasked to an incident where two swimmers were reported to be in difficulty in Kilkee.

The swimmers were said be in trouble in the water at the Diamond Rocks. As Rescue 115 and local search crews arrived at the location it was found that the swimmers had made it safely ashore.

Both incidents were coordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island.