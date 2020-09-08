Aldi looking for Clare suppliers for Christmas

Aldi is encouraging Irish suppliers who have products with a festive feel to make contact with Aldi via grow@aldi.ie.

The products that are chosen will be on the shelves of all 143 Aldi stores nationwide for Christmas 2020. These products will join the 75 Irish supplier products that have already made it onto the Aldi shelves in 2020 through the Grow with Aldi Programme, which has since its inception invested over €2.5 million with small and medium Irish suppliers.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “Grow with Aldi is in its third year and we are delighted this year to be in a position to support even more small and medium sized Irish suppliers, especially during this challenging time where Covid-19 has tested the resilience of many suppliers. We know that there are great Irish products perfect for the festive period and we are once again offering suppliers the opportunity to be on the shelves of all Aldi stores nationwide for the Christmas season.”

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO, said: “The negative impact of Covid-19 on the food and drink industry brings into sharp focus the importance of programmes like Grow with Aldi. The mentoring, development, and technical advice that these artisan suppliers receive is vital in enabling them to grow their business. The range of new Irish products arriving on shelves is testament to the innovation that drives the sector and I look forward to seeing the new suppliers in store this December.”

Speaking about how Grow with Aldi has benefitted 2020 winner Louis Ludik of Hellbent: “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a life changing experience. Grow with Aldi gives us, a small company, an opportunity to supply to a massive retail store, and therefore grow as a company and people. The Grow with Aldi staff, have been nothing but, extremely helpful and a pleasure to work with. We can’t be more excited about being a permanent listing in a great store like Aldi. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our customers and would recommend that any Irish supplier with festive products apply.”