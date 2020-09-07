Banff Mountain Film Festival goes virtual

Banff Mountain Film Festival UK & Ireland Tour is launching a virtual film festival, so adventure lovers can watch the latest inspirational outdoorsy films from the comfort of their couch this September – October.

The online film evenings, from the Banff team’s brand-new Backyard Theatre, feature two collections of extraordinary films from the world’s best adventure film-makers, with superhuman challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.

“It’s time to get psyched for your next adventure, and we’re thrilled to be presenting the Banff Mountain Film Festival 2020 Tour in this exciting new format!” says tour director Nell Teasdale. “As well as the epic films from the 2020 Banff tour, Backyard Theatre viewers will have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the tour and top adventure film-makers,” she continues.

“Our legendary prize draw for goodies from leading outdoor brands will happen live on the night, and there will be lots of bonus content for the audience to explore in our virtual foyer too.”

The Backyard Theatre adventure film evenings feature two different programmes of inspirational films, the red film programme and the blue film programme. The films start at 7.30pm, with audience members invited to explore the virtual foyer from 6.30pm, where they can download the tour magazine, enter the prize draw and much more.

The show will be available for 48 hours afterwards as well. Dates are: 13-15 September – Red Film Programme 20-22 September – Blue Film Programme 6-8 October – Red Film Programme 13-15 October – Blue Film Programme “Where we can’t join adventure-lovers live at theatres, we are really excited to be presenting our first ever virtual tour,” says Nell.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com.

Film highlights include:

Home (tour edit) – Red Film Programme – Oxfordshire adventurer Sarah Outen embarks on a four-year, human-powered traverse of the globe, travelling by bike, kayak and rowing boat across Europe, Asia, the Pacific Ocean, North America and finally the Atlantic.

The punishing elements, months of solitude and storms push Sarah to the mental and physical brink, and Home intimately and unflinchingly captures her 20,000-mile odyssey.

Spectre Expedition: Mission Antarctica – Blue Film Programme 1,000 miles, 200+kg loads, 65 days, three mates, one mountain. Using snow-kites to travel great distances, with heavy loads atspeeds up to 60kmph, thisisthe epic tale of Leo Houlding, Jean Burgun and Mark Sedon’s daring dream to reach the summit of the most remote mountain on earth: The Spectre, Antarctica.