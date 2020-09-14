Clare female entrepreneurs back business programme

September 21 deadline to join the latest cycle of ACORNS!

Former Clare participants of a development programme aimed at female entrepreneurs in rural locations are encouraging others to apply.

This is the 6th year of the government-backed ACORNS programme which has never been more vital than in the current climate.

ACORNS is a highly-successful initiative for early-stage female business owners in rural areas and is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under its Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

A total of 50 new business owners will be selected for ACORNS 6 which will run from October 2020 to April 2021 with NO charge to participants. The deadline for applications is September 21, 2020 and the programme is open to those with new businesses or an idea for a new venture.

Clare’s Louise Egan of I-SPY Clothing, Maeve Sheridan of Western Herd, and Bronagh O’Rourke of Burren Farm Experience are previous participants and still part of the ACORNS community. All three businesswomen have benefitted from participating and urge others to join the programme.

Louise Egan of I-SPY Clothing says: “I thoroughly enjoyed my experience in ACORNS and I honestly could not praise it enough. I feel like I have gained not only a support network but a group of friends that I can rely on and gain priceless business advice from.”

Maeve Sheridan of Western Herd says: “The ACORNS programme was a great way of learning from others’ experiences, meeting like-minded people and supporting each other through setting up a successful business.”

The latter part of the previous cycle of the programme – ACORNS 5 — coincided with the nationwide restrictions to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This had a severely negative impact on businesses across Ireland and the participants were not immune to their effects. ACORNS immediately moved online, and the final round table sessions and workshops were held remotely.

However, supported by their Lead Entrepreneurs, 75% of ACORNS 5 participants pivoted their business to take account of the changed circumstances and 27% reported a positive impact on their business.

ACORNS is based on peer support and collaborative learning and each participant will have the opportunity to learn from successful female entrepreneurs called Lead Entrepreneurs who have started and grown businesses in rural Ireland.

Acting in a voluntary capacity, this year’s ‘Lead Entrepreneurs’ are: Anne Reilly of Paycheck Plus, Co Louth; Caroline McEnery of The HR Suite, Co. Kerry; Eimer Hannon of Hannon Travel, Co. Meath; Larissa Feeney of Accountant Online, Co Donegal; Triona MacGiolla Rí of Aró Digital Strategies, Co Galway and Mary B Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets, Co. Wexford.

Having successfully completed ACORNS 6, participants will be offered the opportunity to participate in a further development phase and to join the ACORNS Community. This will contribute to ensuring that they continue to reap the benefits of the programme and of the valuable connections they have made through broadening their support network.

Fitzsimons Consulting, specialising in entrepreneurship and growth, developed the initiative. Founder Paula Fitzsimons says:

“ACORNS is a real grassroots movement, illustrating the strength of peer support, with entrepreneurs supporting one another. Psychological isolation is reduced, confidence is increased, and new networks are formed. This initiative has never been more vital than in the current climate and I am delighted the programme continues to be offered thanks to the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the contribution of the voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs.”

Any woman with a new business based in rural Ireland, or an idea for a new venture they want to get off the ground, can register their interest at www.acorns.ie.