€21,500 of suspected cannabis seized in Clare

€21,500 of suspected cannabis has been seized during a search in Co. Clare.

Shortly after 7.30pm yesterday, Gardaí from the Kilrush Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí from Kilrush, executed a search warrant at a house in the Kilmurry McMahon area.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered €16,000 of suspected cannabis plants. As Gardaí continued to search the property they discovered €5,500 of suspected cannabis herb.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.