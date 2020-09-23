Preparation of County Development Plan begins

The Planning Department of Clare County Council has officially commenced the process of preparing the new Clare County Development Plan for the period 2022-2028.

The County Development Plan sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the county over a six-year period. Every six years, the Planning Authority is legally obliged to make a new County Development Plan, which must set out the strategic spatial vision and future direction for the county.

It is essential to have your say from the very start, which is right now!

There are various stages involved in the preparation of a Development Plan and we are at the very first stage, which is Stage 1 (‘Pre-Draft’) and includes the first of a number of opportunities throughout the two-year review process for everyone to have their say. Your participation at this early stage in the plan preparation process is crucial so the plan can address our collective aspirations for the county.

This is your plan, your opinion matters, play your part

We need you, as individuals, the communities and organisations you represent, schools, businesses and stakeholders, to get involved and help us plan for the future of County Clare.

An Issues Paper and video presentation have been prepared to stimulate debate on some of the key priority issues for the county over the next six years, which are set out under a number of broad headings, but are by no means exhaustive.

The Issues Paper can be viewed here.

Clare County Council is looking for your opinion on the ‘big picture’ strategic issues, so proposals or requests for zoning of particular lands will not be considered at this stage. There will be an opportunity to make submissions on zoning later in the process.

Submissions or observations can be made between until 16th November, 2020. The deadline for submissions is 4pm on Monday, 16th November, 2020. Further information and updates will be available on Clare County Council Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages and at https://clarecdp2022-2028.clarecoco.ie/

On Thursday, 1st October, 2020, the Planning Department of Clare County Council will be holding an informal public event where you can come and talk to us directly and let us know what you think should be included in the new County Development Plan. The event will take place between 2pm and 8pm in the foyer of Clare County Council offices, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 DXP2. This will be subject to the Government’s Covid-19 public health guidance and will be by appointment only.

To make an appointment, email forwardplan@clarecoco.ie or call 065-6846451.

Details on how you can get involved by making a submission or observation can be found at https://clarecdp2022-2028.clarecoco.ie/