Writers Factory course seeking new Screenwriters

A new screenwriting programme for budding film and TV writers in the Mid-West has been launched by Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Writers Factory is a 22-week programme designed by legendary UK script-guru Phil Parker and for the first time the course is available in Ireland through a collaboration with Film in Limerick.

First designed in the early 2000s, Writers Factory has grown in to the gold-standard of screenwriting courses and has launched the careers of many successful screenwriters.

The programme will take place online on Monday nights at 7pm to 9.30pm starting on 19 October 2020. It is suitable for both aspiring as well as emerging screenwriters with an interest in writing for film and TV.

The introductory course will give participants a strong foundation in the craft and art of screenwriting and help them to develop a framework for screenwriting practice. Participants will complete a 10-minute short script as part of the course and have the opportunity to pitch their project to producers and directors and receive feedback.

The screenwriting course has been updated by Parker himself for Mid-West participants in conjunction with Film in Limerick and the course will be taught by Writers Factory teacher Eleanor Yule along with special guests.

Yule is an award-winning writer/ director, known for her feature film ‘Blinded’ and her television documentaries with Michael Palin and also teaches screenwriting at the Liverpool Screen School at Liverpool John Moores University.

Regional Film Manager Paul C. Ryan said: “It is fantastic to have both the multi-talented Eleanor Yule and Phil Parker himself involved in delivering this programme for new writers in the Mid-West. For the first time ever in Ireland we are thrilled to be able to offer this extraordinary course for aspiring and emerging screenwriters and I’m looking forward to seeing the scripts that are developed during the programme”.

The course is funded by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board as part of their ongoing partnership with Film in Limerick to developing new film and TV talent in the region. Having been a participant on a previous Writers Factory course in the UK, Regional Film Manager, Paul can vouch for the quality and success of this programme.

“It is hands-down the best screenwriting course I have ever experienced and not only has it become a foundation for writers in the UK, it has also influenced and become adopted as the standard in many MA Screenwriting programmes there. This new version especially updated for an Irish audience is sure to have a big impact on the development of writers in the region,” he said.

The programme is offered at a subsidised cost of €100 for the 22-week course.

For more information or to enrol visit writersfactory.ie.