Clare companies reach Seedcorn regional final

Two businesses from Co. Clare are in with a chance of winning €20,000 as this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition regional finalists are announced.

Twenty-five companies in total from across the island will compete across four regional heats, starting in early November.

Clare based Feistim, has developed an application to allow individuals, teams and organisations track and monitor and maximise performance and Great Ireland Experiences, a digital platform for visitor attractions and museums which aims to transform how they communicate, engage and interact with their visitors.

Each business will deliver an investment pitch remotely to an expert judging panel comprising of venture capitalists, business angels and some of the island’s leading business leaders at the Munster regional final on the 3rd November.

Speaking about the regional finalists, Connor Sweeney, Seedcorn Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland, said: “To get to a regional final, companies have already been shortlisted based upon their business plan submission and visual representation of their ideas, so I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to all those who have reached this crucial stage.

“This year the regional finals will be held remotely for the first time in Seedcorn’s history. We were determined to continue with the competition if we could find a safe way of doing so and thankfully, technology has presented the opportunity. We are thrilled to be able to run the next two stages remotely; as Seedcorn is centred around showcasing business innovation we think it’s a relevant approach.”

The Seedcorn contest mirrors the real-life investment process. As well as a substantial cash prize fund, participants can secure expert feedback on their business plans and pitches, improve their investor readiness and gain exposure to investors, all while boosting their firm’s profile.

In advance of the regional finals, companies will receive an intensive one-day investment pitch masterclass facilitated by InterTradeIreland, to help polish their presentation skills.

The competition can be followed on Twitter (@Inter_Trade) and on the website www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn.