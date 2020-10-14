Clare gets €140k under Community Enhancement Programme

Clare County Council has received an allocation of €140,810 from a new €5 million fund under the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), which will provide capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres and community buildings.

The CEP is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and provides grant funding in 2020 towards enhancing the facilities available to communities. The programme, now in its third year, has a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The 2020 programme was launched in June, with a provision of €2 million being made available in grant funding nationally towards enhancing the facilities available to communities. Clare received an allocation of €60,265 in the first round.

The funding programme is managed by the Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Welcoming the latest round of funding, Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The CEP has a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas and is aimed at addressing disadvantage as identified in the Clare Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP). Delivered locally by the Clare LCDC, this allows flexibility for each LCDC to decide on local priorities in administering the fund.”

Following a recent election by the Clare LCDC, the committee will be led for the next three years by Chairperson Paul Patton, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB), and Vice-Chairperson, Councillor Gerry Flynn. Speaking about the funding, Paul Patton said: “The 2020 programme provides vital support to community groups in order to help them improve their facilities and services in response to Covid-19 challenges. It supports small-scale funding for projects which include purchasing equipment such as technology supports for disadvantaged children, equipment for youth clubs, for mental health and wellbeing supports for young people and communities, and to improve community buildings.”

The first round of funding was launched in June by then Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, when County Clare received €60,625. The LCDC issued a closed call for applications for this round to address specific issues identified as Covid-19 socioeconomic challenges. Thirty projects were approved under this round aimed at youth clubs, Men’s and Women’s Sheds, technology supports for disadvantaged children and a countywide wellbeing and further education programme.

Bernadette Haugh, Chief Officer, Clare LCDC, said: “These investments allow community groups to continue the invaluable work they do in communities throughout the county, making the impact of the CEP considerable as a result.”

The second round of funding to the value of €140,810 was released by the Department in September and is aimed specifically at community centres and community buildings, and will be assessed by the LCDC at the end of October. For more information click here.